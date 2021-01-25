serpentwithfeet – “Fellowship” (Feat. Sampha & Lil Silva)

serpentwithfeet has announced a new album called DEACON, which will be out in March. It’s the follow-up to his 2018 full-length debut soil and last year’s Apparition EP, which landed on our best EPs of 2020 list.

Today, Josiah Wise is sharing the album’s first single, “Fellowship,” a soft-focus celebration of friendship that features two of his friends, Sampha and Lil Silva. “I’m so thankful for my friends/ I’m thankful for the love I share with my friends,” goes the hook. Check out a music video, directed by Kordae Jatafa Henry, that stars Wise and his partner, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hyacinth”

02 “Same Size Shoe”

03 “Malik”

04 “Amir”

05 “Dawn”

06 “Sailors’ Superstition”

07 “Heart Storm” (Feat. Nao)

08 “Wood Boy”

09 “Derrick’s Beard”

10 “Old & Fine”

11 “Fellowship” (Feat. Sampha & Lil Silva)

DEACON is out 3/26 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.