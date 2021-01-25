serpentwithfeet – “Fellowship” (Feat. Sampha & Lil Silva)
serpentwithfeet has announced a new album called DEACON, which will be out in March. It’s the follow-up to his 2018 full-length debut soil and last year’s Apparition EP, which landed on our best EPs of 2020 list.
Today, Josiah Wise is sharing the album’s first single, “Fellowship,” a soft-focus celebration of friendship that features two of his friends, Sampha and Lil Silva. “I’m so thankful for my friends/ I’m thankful for the love I share with my friends,” goes the hook. Check out a music video, directed by Kordae Jatafa Henry, that stars Wise and his partner, below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Hyacinth”
02 “Same Size Shoe”
03 “Malik”
04 “Amir”
05 “Dawn”
06 “Sailors’ Superstition”
07 “Heart Storm” (Feat. Nao)
08 “Wood Boy”
09 “Derrick’s Beard”
10 “Old & Fine”
11 “Fellowship” (Feat. Sampha & Lil Silva)
DEACON is out 3/26 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.