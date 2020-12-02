I don’t know about you but my attention span has been shot to shit this year. There’s only so much music one can take in between doomscrolls, so EPs have become an even bigger slice of the listening pie than usual. (And considering this is the sixth year we’re doing this list, they’ve always been pretty prominent for me, anyway.) As always, there’s little tying these releases together beyond their shorter runtimes. Usually the EPs list is heavier on new artists, some of whom you may recognize from our Best New Bands list, and that’s still the case, but many established artists turned to EPs as a way to chronicle this weird and tumultuous year, as well.

As it has for the last few years, our 25 Great EPs list is an addendum to Stereogum’s 50 Best Albums Of 2020 list so that we can celebrate this year’s shorter releases and highlight a larger pool of music. We collectively voted on these as a staff, though I (it’s James, once again) wrote about all of them and made the final decisions about what to include and exclude, which means that the results probably trend toward my tastes a bit more than a true consensus list might. That also means that the EPs list is not meant to be exhaustive and definitive — because of their very nature, EPs sometimes slip through the cracks. We encourage your picks in the comments below.

So read on for Stereogum’s list of 25 Great EPs From 2020, which are presented alphabetically.