Billy Nomates – “Heels”

New Music January 25, 2021 10:01 AM By Tom Breihan

Billy Nomates is Tor Maries, a British postpunk snarler who spent years in a series of DIY bands in Bristol and who now makes music on her own. Under the Billy Nomates name, Maries released a self-titled debut album last year, recording it with Portishead production mastermind Geoff Barrow, and she also showed up on Sleaford Mods’ single “Mork N Mindy.” She’s got a new EP on the way, and her new single “Heels,” out today, is worth your time.

On “Heels,” Maries shows a whole lot of presence. The music is a bleak, pulsing synthy stomp; Maries and Geoff Barrow mixed it together. Over that beat, Maries shows a whole lot of presence, delivering all her lines in an icy, larger-than-life snarl: “Lift your boots/ Tilt your hat/ I refuse to die looking like that.” Cool song!

In the video, Maries dances across the British seaside and stares down the camera. There’s not a lot to the clip, but directors Jack Joesph Dalby and Bobby Spender frame everything nicely, and Maries has tons of charisma. Check it out below.

Billy Nomates’ Emergency Telephone EP is out 3/5 on Invada Records. The “Heels” single is out now at Bandcamp.

