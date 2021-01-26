Slaughter Beach, Dog – “If I Needed You” (Townes Van Zandt Cover)

At the very end of last year, former Modern Baseball member Jake Ewald quietly released his latest Slaughter Beach, Dog album, At The Moonbase, all in one go. Next month, he’ll perform two virtual shows to celebrate the release of the album, one solo and one with a full band, and today he’s sharing a cover of a song that clearly inspired the muted and folky mood of his new album. Ewald covered Townes Van Zandt’s “If I Needed You,” off the singer-songwriter’s 1972 album The Late Great Townes Van Zandt.

“This is one of the first Townes songs I heard,” Ewald said in a statement. “And, as I’m sure is true for a lot of people, it has never really left me alone. It is also the song that made me want to pick like Townes. Still working on that one…”

Check out his performance below.

Slaughter Beach, Dog’s virtual album release shows will take place on 2/13 (solo) and 2/14 (full band) via NoonChorus.

