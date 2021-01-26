Teenage Fanclub – “I’m More Inclined”

Back in November, beloved Scottish rockers Teenage Fanclub announced their new album Endless Arcade, their first since 2016’s Here. There’s some more news from them today, in the way of updates: The album’s been pushed back to late April, and they have rescheduled tour dates for the fall. They’ve also returned with a new song, following on the heels of previously heard tracks “Everything Is Falling Apart” and “Home.”

Teenage Fanclub’s latest is called “I’m More Inclined.” Apparently, this one was an important step in the early stages of Endless Arcade. “When we first starting talking about getting songs together for a new album, Norman [Blake] said, ‘I have one ready to go now!’ — and that was ‘I’m More Inclined,’” Raymond McGinley explained in a statement. “He played it to us, we loved it, and that got us started on the whole thing that became Endless Arcade.”

Following “Home,” “I’m More Inclined” is another piece of impeccable, breezy-yet-twilit guitar pop from veteran purveyors of the form. Check it out below.

Endless Arcade is out 4/30 on Merge. Pre-order it here.