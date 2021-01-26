Teenage Fanclub – “I’m More Inclined”

New Music January 26, 2021 12:53 PM By Ryan Leas

Teenage Fanclub – “I’m More Inclined”

New Music January 26, 2021 12:53 PM By Ryan Leas

Back in November, beloved Scottish rockers Teenage Fanclub announced their new album Endless Arcade, their first since 2016’s Here. There’s some more news from them today, in the way of updates: The album’s been pushed back to late April, and they have rescheduled tour dates for the fall. They’ve also returned with a new song, following on the heels of previously heard tracks “Everything Is Falling Apart” and “Home.”

Teenage Fanclub’s latest is called “I’m More Inclined.” Apparently, this one was an important step in the early stages of Endless Arcade. “When we first starting talking about getting songs together for a new album, Norman [Blake] said, ‘I have one ready to go now!’ — and that was ‘I’m More Inclined,’” Raymond McGinley explained in a statement. “He played it to us, we loved it, and that got us started on the whole thing that became Endless Arcade.”

Following “Home,” “I’m More Inclined” is another piece of impeccable, breezy-yet-twilit guitar pop from veteran purveyors of the form. Check it out below.

Endless Arcade is out 4/30 on Merge. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Bangles’ “Walk Like An Egyptian”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Bruce Hornsby & The Range’s “The Way It Is”

    4 days ago

    Joe Rogan Says Grimes Did Not Give Dave Chappelle COVID-19

    4 days ago

    Kaputt Turns 10

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Portrayal Of Guilt We Are Always Alone

    10 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest