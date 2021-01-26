Watch Bartees Strange Make His TV Debut With “Boomer” On Seth Meyers

News January 26, 2021 9:22 AM By Chris DeVille

Watch Bartees Strange Make His TV Debut With “Boomer” On Seth Meyers

News January 26, 2021 9:22 AM By Chris DeVille

Bartees Strange was one of a small handful of underground musicians to actually blow up in 2020 despite the pandemic. The Artist To Watch‘s debut album Live Forever instantly turned the genre-melding DC resident into an indie-rock household name. And last night, he was beamed into households far beyond the online music community.

Bartees Strange - Live Forever [LP]

$22.99

Strange made his late-night TV debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night, performing Live Forever highlight “Boomer.” Like most COVID-era TV performances, it was filmed remotely, though Meyers made sure to provide an enthusiastic intro that suggested he is actually a fan. Fortunately, we’ve mostly moved beyond the era of solo pandemic livestreams, and this one was a full-band rager that allowed “Boomer” to properly boom.

Watch below.

Live Forever is out now on Memory Music.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Bangles’ “Walk Like An Egyptian”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Bruce Hornsby & The Range’s “The Way It Is”

    4 days ago

    Joe Rogan Says Grimes Did Not Give Dave Chappelle COVID-19

    4 days ago

    Kaputt Turns 10

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Portrayal Of Guilt We Are Always Alone

    10 hours ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest