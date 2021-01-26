Watch Bartees Strange Make His TV Debut With “Boomer” On Seth Meyers
Bartees Strange was one of a small handful of underground musicians to actually blow up in 2020 despite the pandemic. The Artist To Watch‘s debut album Live Forever instantly turned the genre-melding DC resident into an indie-rock household name. And last night, he was beamed into households far beyond the online music community.
Strange made his late-night TV debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night, performing Live Forever highlight “Boomer.” Like most COVID-era TV performances, it was filmed remotely, though Meyers made sure to provide an enthusiastic intro that suggested he is actually a fan. Fortunately, we’ve mostly moved beyond the era of solo pandemic livestreams, and this one was a full-band rager that allowed “Boomer” to properly boom.
Watch below.
Live Forever is out now on Memory Music.