Bartees Strange – “Boomer”

Bartees Strange has been around for a couple years now, releasing genre-fluid and often not-quite-classifiable music. Earlier this year, he embarked on a unique project, releasing Say Goodbye To Pretty Boy, an EP featuring only covers of the National. (He followed it up with a couple more.) Maybe it was a good move, bringing more attention to Strange’s own idiosyncratic and gripping writing. Last month, he returned with a composition of his own, “Mustang.” Ranking amongst our favorite songs that week, it was a promising first glimpse of Strange’s forthcoming debut album.

Today, Strange is back with the official announcement of that long-awaited LP. It’s called Live Forever and it’ll be out in the beginning of October on Will Yip’s Memory Music label. Yip also mastered the album after Strange and a couple close collaborators gathered in a barn studio in Wassaic, NY to record it. Much of the album grapples with Strange’s identity — from his years in Oklahoma, to the boxes people have tried to put him in as a Black musician. Accordingly, Live Forever seems to promise the same adventurous, shape-shifting songwriting we’ve come to expect from Strange thus far.

Along with the announcement, Strange has shared another new track called “Boomer.” It’s a nervy indie track that is apparently about Strange getting high with his dad for the first time. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Jealousy”

02 “Mustang”

03 “Boomer”

04 “Kelly Rowland”

05 “In A Cab”

06 “Stone Meadows”

07 “Flagey God”

08 “Mossblerd”

09 “Far”

10 “Fallen For You”

11 “Ghostly”

Live Forever is out 10/2 via Memory Music.