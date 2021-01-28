King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “O.N.E.”

The endlessly prolific King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard can’t be stopped. We’re mere months removed from their most recent album, but the next one’s already on the horizon. (“King Gizzard’s new album (y’all know what it’s called) is definitely not coming out in February,” Stu Mackenzie said today in an update responding to fan speculation. But even if it’s not February, it’s probably not gonna be too long.) Whatever they’re currently working on, we’re getting a couple tracks along the way: They dropped “If Not Now, Then When?” in December, and today they’re back with another.

The latest King Gizz offering is called “O.N.E.” Contrary to its funky, keyboard-driven predecessor, “O.N.E.” begins quiet before firing up into some fried psych-rock with a bit of a debt to Middle Eastern music.

“O.N.E.” also comes with a video directed by Alex McClaren. “The song itself feels as if it’s constantly moving along so I tried to keep the visuals continually moving forward and sliding into different visual styles and landscapes,” McClaren said in a statement. “I felt the mix of stop motion and collage through the use of found imagery and the band would help compliment the tracks lyrics and themes as I interpreted them, of dreams, nightmares, climate change, dystopias, and utopias, as well as referencing events that took place during the making of the video over 2020. All video of the band was shot by Ambrose during the second lockdown restrictions and I had to give notes on shooting and direct remotely which was strange but so was everything during that period.” Check it out below.