King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “If Not Now, Then When?”

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard just released their most recent album, K.G., a couple weeks ago. (Technically, they released two albums that day, the second being a live album.) Of course, this is King Gizzard we’re talking about so… they are already back with some more music. Today, the furiously prolific psych-rockers have returned with a new single.

The latest King Gizzard offering is called “If Not Now, Then When?” and it comes with a trippy animated video made by Dr. D Foothead. “The song made me consider how individual action or inaction affects the world,” Dr. D Foothead said of the video’s concept. “What happens when our repressed pain, darkness and confusion manifest and influence our surroundings and relationships? I wanted to explore the journey of a character who has neglected their inner shadow, and how this energy manifests physically and becomes a force of its own.”

Musically, “If Not Now, Then When?” is notable for eschewing guitars in favor of funky, gurgling keyboards. Check it out below.