King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “If Not Now, Then When?”

Jamie Wdziekonski

New Music December 10, 2020 1:52 PM By Ryan Leas

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “If Not Now, Then When?”

Jamie Wdziekonski

New Music December 10, 2020 1:52 PM By Ryan Leas

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard just released their most recent album, K.G., a couple weeks ago. (Technically, they released two albums that day, the second being a live album.) Of course, this is King Gizzard we’re talking about so… they are already back with some more music. Today, the furiously prolific psych-rockers have returned with a new single.

The latest King Gizzard offering is called “If Not Now, Then When?” and it comes with a trippy animated video made by Dr. D Foothead. “The song made me consider how individual action or inaction affects the world,” Dr. D Foothead said of the video’s concept. “What happens when our repressed pain, darkness and confusion manifest and influence our surroundings and relationships? I wanted to explore the journey of a character who has neglected their inner shadow, and how this energy manifests physically and becomes a force of its own.”

Musically, “If Not Now, Then When?” is notable for eschewing guitars in favor of funky, gurgling keyboards. Check it out below.

Ryan Leas Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All”

    2 days ago

    Stereogum’s 60 Favorite Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    Taylor Swift Announces New Album evermore Out Tonight, Feat. Haim, The National, & Bon Iver

    1 day ago

    The 10 Best Rap Albums Of 2020

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media