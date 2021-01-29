Worn – “Public Execution”

Worn are so disgusting. The Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania band makes an absolutely gross, sludge-encrusted form of hardcore punk. Listening to them will make you feel like you live in a frozen, burnt-out squat and like your bed is a puddle o rat piss. I love it. It’s the best.

Worn have been putting out music since 2016, and they’ve already amassed a pretty decent catalog. They’ve been quiet during the pandemic, ever since their absolutely nasty 2019 two-song single “Total Disease” b/w “Harm You” came out, but now they’re coming back strong. In March, the band will release Human Work, their first-ever full-length album. Today, they’ve released a ripper of a song called “Public Execution.”

“Public Execution” is so hard that it almost goes beyond hardcore, into the realms of metallic crust. It’s a song about all the asshole running around with guns, a truly evergreen topic: “Homegrown terrorism bred by our leaders/ Hand them all the means, they’ll find their way.” Listen below.

<a href="https://wornhardcore.bandcamp.com/album/human-work">HUMAN WORK by WORN</a>

Human Work is out 3/5 on From Within Records.