Harakiri For The Sky – “Song To Say Goodbye” (Placebo Cover)

New Music January 29, 2021 3:03 PM By Chris DeVille

The great Austrian post-black-metal band Harakiri For The Sky are ramping up to a new album called Mӕre, due out three weeks from today. They’ve already released quite a few songs from the album — including one our Black Market crew just heartily approved — and today they’re sharing the closer, a monumentally epic take on Placebo, of all bands. “Song To Say Goodbye” was the closing track on Brian Molko and pals’ 2006 album Meds, and it similarly lands last in the sequence on Mӕre. Harakiri’s version certainly works as a grand finale. Hear it along with the Placebo original below.

Mӕre is out 2/19 on AOP Records. Pre-order it here.

