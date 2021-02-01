Skullcrusher – “Song For Nick Drake”

Skullcrusher, one of the best new bands of 2020 who released one of the best EPs of 2020, is back with a new track called “Song For Nick Drake.” It’s a song about making a connection with a piece of music that transcends space and time. “I walked home alone/ With your song in my head/ Finally understanding something/ In what you said,” Helen Ballentine sings, her voice wrapped around an acoustic guitar and warm trills.

“‘Song for Nick Drake’ is about my relationship to the music of Nick Drake. It recalls moments in my life that are viscerally intertwined with his music, specifically times spent walking & taking the train,” Ballentine said in a statement. “The song is really my homage to music and the times I felt most immersed in it.”

Check it out below.

“Song For Nick Drake” is out now via Secretly Canadian.