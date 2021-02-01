Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson Of “Horrific” Abuse

Trigger warning: sexual assault and domestic abuse.

Actor Evan Rachel Wood posted a statement to Instagram early this morning accusing Marilyn Manson, her former boyfriend, of abuse. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” Wood wrote. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.” The allegation comes nearly three years after Wood testified before the House Judiciary Committee regarding her experience as a survivor of sexual assault and other physical and psychological abuse by an unnamed perpetrator.

Wood met Manson in the mid-2000s, when she was 18 and he was 36. They went public with a dating relationship in January 2007 and got engaged in January 2010 but ended the engagement later that year. As Vanity Fair points out, four other women shared abuse allegations against Manson today in solidarity with Wood. Manson has not yet commented on today’s statement from Wood, but his team has “categorically denied” similar allegations in the past.

Wood’s full statement about Manson reads as follows:

The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.

Here is a portion of Wood’s testimony before Congress three years ago:

My experience with domestic violence was this. Toxic mental, physical, and sexual abuse, which started slow, but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body, and the worst part, sick rituals of binding me up by my hands and feet to be mentally and physically tortured until my abuser felt I had “proven my love for them.” In this moment, while I was tied up and being beaten and being told unspeakable things, I truly felt like I could die, not just because my abuser said to me, “I could kill you right now.” But because in that moment, I felt like I left my body. I was too afraid to run, he would find me. I was too afraid to fight back, he had threatened to kill me before. I was too afraid to have him turn on me, I knew what would happen if he got angry. Once I realized what he was going to do, I froze, and it was as if I could see myself from the outside and for the first time in months I felt something, utter shame and despair. I had no idea what to do to change my situation. So I went numb, soon I couldn’t feel anything. I wasn’t alive. My self-esteem and spirit were broken. I was deeply terrified and that fear lives with me to this day. What makes me more hurt and more angry than the actual rape and abuse itself, was that piece of me that was stolen, which altered the course of my life. Because of this abuse and my already spiritless person, when I was pushed onto the floor of a locked storage closet by another attacker after hours at a bar, my body instinctually knew what to do—disappear, go numb, make it go away. Being abused and raped previously made it easier for me to raped again, not the other way around. Not a day goes by when I don’t hear the words this man whispered into my ear over and over, “You’re going to be fine, you’re going to be fine, I promise, you’re going to be fine,” and my small voice saying back, “No, no, no, no, no,” until it faded into nothing. I remember the feeling of shutting down or “freezing” and utter shock taking over. I couldn’t even make a sound. I felt a piece of me disappear, a piece that has never returned. In other words, I was not fine. I am not fine.

If you or someone you know is suffering abuse, please contact RAINN’s National Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org.