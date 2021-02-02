Iceage – “The Holding Hand”

Back in the spring of 2018, Iceage released their most recent album, the great Beyondless. While the group has been beloved since their early days, Beyondless felt like a moment where they were ascending to a different level — it’s been exciting to imagine what they would do next, and they ranked amongst our most anticipated releases of 2021. Perhaps we’ll soon find out what Iceage has on the horizon. But for the moment, they’ve resurfaced with news that they’ve signed to Mexican Summer, and they’ve brought a new song with them.

Iceage’s latest is called “The Holding Hand.” “The song lives in a slurred world, movements are elastically stretched out and strength is found in weakness while you find it hard to tell the difference between fume and matter,​” Elias Bender Rønnenfelt said in a statement. “​Gently the swaying intensifies, feel it escalate. Reach out for the holding hand, it seems almost within scope now.”​ Musically, “The Holding Hand” seems to build on the more spaced-out, noise-tinged moments of Beyondless, sitting in an anxious cloud that builds up without ever quite releasing.

The song also comes with a video directed by Anders Malmberg. “The band has such an amazing and soulful presence,” Malmberg said of the clip. “My aim was to create a cinematic experience around image reflections that would tie in closely to the narrative and the emotional atmosphere of the track, and let the authenticity that the band radiates feel ever present​.” Check it out below.