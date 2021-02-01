We are now six days away from the Super Bowl, which means we’re about to get a lot of teasers for ads on the internet. This is just the way things work now. One of those Super Bowl ad-events is the reunion of Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar, the former Saturday Night Live recurring sketch and the heroes of the 1992 hit Wayne’s World. They’re back, and they are still extremely good at playing those two characters.

In the ad teaser, we see Wayne and Garth back in the public-access show that they film in their basement. The set, the costumes, and the performances are eerily similar to what they were 29 years ago, even though Mike Myers is now 57 years old and Dana Carvey is 65. The two get in a couple of classic bits, and at the end, a doorbell rings. Uber Eats is the sponsor responsible for all this. Here’s the teaser:

This is Myers and Carvey’s first time playing Wayne and Garth since 2015, when they brought the sketch back for the Saturday Night Live 40th-anniversary special. Last month, Josh Gad staged a Zoom reunion of the Wayne’s World cast, and that one also featured Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler and Joe Perry, Queen’s Roger Taylor, and Alice Cooper. Also, Myers joined Alice Cooper onstage to do the “we’re not worthy” thing in 2018, and Carvey is wearing an Alice Cooper shirt in the teaser, so there’s a good chance that Cooper is the person at the door.

This whole thing raises a question: Are Wayne and Garth going to get their own version of Bill & Ted Face The Music? Because that could be good!