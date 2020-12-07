Reunited Apart is an internet show organized by Josh Gad, the voice of Frozen‘s Olaf, to virtually bring back together the casts of famous movies. Earlier this year, Gad reunited the casts of movies like Ghostbusters and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off for charity.

For the first episode of the show’s second season, he’s taken on Wayne’s World. The very large Zoom call includes all four main cast members — Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Tia Carrere, and Rob Lowe — and some of the many music figures that have a relationship with the film. Included in that are Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler and Joe Perry, Queen’s Roger Taylor, and Alice Cooper. Check it out below.

The next episode of Reunited Apart is Karate Kid on 12/21.

A couple years ago, Cooper and Myers reenacted their scene from the film together at a show in NYC.