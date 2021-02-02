Bully – “Dry” (PJ Harvey Cover)

Bully’s Alicia Bognanno has recorded a cover of PJ Harvey’s “Dry,” the title track from her 1992 debut album. She performed the track for Sounds Of Saving‘s Song That Found Me At The Right Time series, which has also featured contributions from Sharon Van Etten, KeiyaA, and Jamie Lidell.

Here’s her reason for picking the track: “It’s kind of everything put together, but really just those guitar chords — the way that they’re played, the pattern that they’re played and the way they’re strummed really resonates with me. It’s super powerful, the way it sounds, and her vocal delivery is always just unbelievable,” Bognanno said in an interview before the cover in which she also talks about her mental health. “There was a point in time when I was just listening to that on repeat and it was the only thing that made me feel really good, so I’ve always appreciated that song ever since.”

Bully’s most recent album, SUGAREGG, came out last year. They previously covered PJ Harvey’s “Snake” live. Check out Bognanno’s rendition of “Dry” below.