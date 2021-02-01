Marilyn Manson Dropped By Record Label Following Abuse Allegations
Loma Vista Recordings, the independent record label that distributed Marilyn Manson’s past three albums, has ended its business relationship with the singer following abuse allegations leveled today. Evan Rachel Wood, who dated Manson (real name Brian Warner) from 2007-2010, had long alluded to sexual, physical, and psychological abuse by an unnamed partner, including in testimony before the House Judiciary Committee. In a statement this morning, she attached Manson’s name to those allegations, writing, “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.” Several other women have since come forward with accusations against Manson in the wake of Wood’s statement.
Also in response to Wood’s statement, Loma Vista has dropped Manson. In a statement to Variety, a rep for the label writes, “In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”
Manson was not signed directly to Loma Vista. Beginning with 2015’s The Pale Emperor, he maintained ownership over his recordings and licensed them to the label. This arrangement continued for 2017’s Heaven Upside Down and 2020’s We Are Chaos. His artist page disappeared from the Loma Vista site a few hours after Wood’s statement.