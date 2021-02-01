Marilyn Manson Dropped By Record Label Following Abuse Allegations

Also in response to Wood’s statement, Loma Vista has dropped Manson. In a statement to Variety, a rep for the label writes, “In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Manson was not signed directly to Loma Vista. Beginning with 2015’s The Pale Emperor, he maintained ownership over his recordings and licensed them to the label. This arrangement continued for 2017’s Heaven Upside Down and 2020’s We Are Chaos. His artist page disappeared from the Loma Vista site a few hours after Wood’s statement.