Spirit Of The Beehive – “There’s Nothing You Can’t Do”

New Music February 3, 2021 11:00 AM By James Rettig

The Philadelphia band Spirit Of The Beehive have been responsible for some of the past decade’s most beguiling music and they’ve been steadily building up steam as they go, getting more confident as their songs become more defined. 2018’s Hypnic Jerks was a definitive leap forward for the band and they’re following it up in a couple months with a new album called ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH, their first for Saddle Creek.

Lead single “THERE’S NOTHING YOU CAN’T DO” starts off smeary and loose but through a bed of samples and tangled guitars and puttering drum machines the band circle around a dancey void before coalescing into a forceful, screamed-out conclusion: “I’m your friend.” As with any Spirit Of The Beehive song, there’s a lot going on and a lot to take in, but it’s certainly a rush.

Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “ENTERTAINMENT”
02 “THERE’S NOTHING YOU CAN’T DO”
03 “WRONG CIRCLE”
04 “BAD SON”
05 “GIVE UP YOUR LIFE”
06 “RAPID & COMPLETE RECOVERY”
07 “THE SERVER IS IMMERSED”
08 “IT MIGHT TAKE SOME TIME”
09 “WAKE UP (IN ROTATION)”
10 “I SUCK THE DEVIL’S COCK”
11 “DEATH”

ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH is out 4/9 via Saddle Creek.

