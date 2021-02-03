Julien Baker – “Favor” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus)

Once again, boygenius returneth! The trio of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus released their self-titled six-song EP in 2018, and it absolutely ruled. Since then, the three members of the group have reunited to sing backup on songs from Hayley Williams and from Bridgers herself. And now all three of them sing on “Favor,” the latest single from Baker’s much-anticipated forthcoming album Little Oblivions.

Little Oblivions is the first album that Julien Baker has recorded with a full band, and we’ve already posted the early singles “Faith Healer” and “Hardline.” Like those other songs, “Favor” is sad and tender and cinematic. Unlike those other songs, “Favor” has Baker once again singing in harmony with Bridgers and Dacus. They sound awesome together. On “Favor,” Baker sings, “I used to think about myself, like I was a talented liar/ Turns out that all my friends were trying to do me a favor.” Her friends sing behind her. That rules.

In a press release, Dacus says:

We sang on “Favor” in Nashville the same day we recorded vocals for [Bridgers’] “Graceland Too” and a song of mine. That day had the same atmosphere as when we recorded the boygenius EP. Making music was just a natural result of being together, easy as can be but also rare in a way that feels irreplicable. I love the song for its stark but sensitive picture of friendship, what it looks like to recover from broken trust. Makes me think about how truth only ever breaks what should be broken, and how love is never one of those things. I’m always honored to be brought into Julien’s life and music.

Listen to “Favor” below.

Little Oblivions is out 2/26 on Matador. Now I can’t wait to hear that Lucy Dacus song.