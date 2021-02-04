It’s been nine years since the underground rap duo Dark Time Sunshine, the team of Seattle producer Onry Ozzborn and Chicago producer Zavala, released their album Anx. Today, they’ve returned for their new LP Lore, a collection of flickering, personal, athletic music that recalls some of the sounds of early-’00s Def Jux rap expressionism.

A couple of veterans of that scene are on board for Lore. One track, “Poor Pavel,” features Hail Mary Mallon, the duo of Aesop Rock and Rob Sonic. The album also includes the early track “The Rite Kids,” which features R.A.P. Ferreira and Homeboy Sandman. But Lore isn’t a summit meeting of underground veterans. Instead, it’s a twisty, idiosyncratic beast. Onry Ozzborn, a veteran of the collectives Grayskul and Oldominion, raps in dense, fast clusters, and his voice really stands out against Zavala’s stark, warm sonic landscapes. Stream the album below.

<a href="https://fakefour.bandcamp.com/album/lore">LORE by Dark Time Sunshine</a>

Lore is out now on Fake Four.