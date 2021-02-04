New Madrid – “It’s Ok (2 Cry)”

New Music February 4, 2021 9:54 AM By Chris DeVille

First of all: No, it’s not a SOPHIE cover, just a case of unfortunate timing. “It’s Ok (2 Cry),” the lead single from New Madrid’s new self-titled album, is an original. It also happens to be pretty good!

Produced by Drew Vandenberg (Bambara, Faye Webster), New Madrid will be the Athens, Georgia band’s first LP since 2016’s magnetkingmagnetqueen. Whereas I described that album’s single “Don’t Hold Me Now” as Gang Of Four meets Modest Mouse, this one’s a bit more in line with the lineage of Athens indie rock. There’s a bit of R.E.M. in there, some Drive-By Truckers, maybe a bit of B-52s-adjacent New Wave?

Here’s singer Phil McGill on the song’s meaning: “It’s okay to not be okay. It’s important to appreciate the small things that make us happy as much as the big ones. Uncertainty is certain. Feelings usually pass, fade, grow and change. Love yourself and make time for yourself. Make time for the ones you love. Trust the mystery.” Listen below.

New Madrid is out 4/30 Lemonade Records.

