Ryley Walker’s already been promising a new album in 2021. Thanks to his customarily self-deprecating preview of “solid B+ material, like the most B+ record I’ve ever heard,” we ranked it amongst our most anticipated releases of the year. There’s no official word on that just yet, but first Walker’s back with something else: A live album he recorded with the Japanese psych-voyagers Kikagaku Moyo.

The two artists joined forces at the 2018 installment of the Utrecht festival Le Guess Who? That’s a unique festival, one where you can often find more experimental artists with much bigger stages than you could imagine them having in most other contexts, one where the bookers and the artists they invite as guest curators prize one-off performances and unique collaborations. One of those happened when Walker and Kikagaku Moyo got together for some long jams in 2018. Anyone who’s seen either act live knows that exploratory, improvised passages are some of the key rewarding aspects of their shows. Now more than ever, it’s nice to have a reminder of that kind of uniquely live experience.

The album is called Deep Fried Grandeur. It’s split into two tracks, and each goes in a bunch of directions. It’s out now via Walker’s own label, Husky Pants. Check it out below.