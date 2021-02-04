Eve 6 – “black nova”

Titled grim value, the five-track project is out in June, preceded today by a video for opening track “black nova.” It’s more of a straight-ahead rock ‘n’ roll track than the pop-minded post-grunge the band made its name on in the late ’90s and early ’00s. “When you take flight it gets turbulent,” Max Collins sings. “A flight like this is permanent.” The song is paired with a video by Collins and Hether Fortune, formerly of Oakland post-punk band Wax Idols, who is apparently not on Twitter anymore (unlike Collins, who is very much on Twitter, tweeting about Sugar Ray and God and progressive politics and what have you).

In a press release, Eve 6 submits, “Hi, our band’s called Eve 6. We’re back which is confirmation we’re living in the end times.” Watch the “black nova” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “black nova”

02 “i wanna bite your face”

03 “can we combine”

04 “angel of the supermarket”

05 “good for you”

grim value is out 6/25 on Velocity/Equal Vision. Pre-order it at grimvalue.com, and revisit our pre-Twitter-sensation Eve 6 interview here.