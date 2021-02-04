Michelle Williams has been cast as singer and songwriter Peggy Lee in a film that will be directed by Todd Haynes. It’s called Fever, named after Lee’s signature rendition of the song, and is based on a script that Nora Ephron wrote before she died in 2012. The project was previously in the works but was put on hold after Ephron’s death.

Variety reports that Billie Eilish is in talks to take on an executive producer role.

Haynes has worked with Williams once before: She had a small role in his 2007 film about Bob Dylan, I’m Not There as a character loosely based on Edie Sedgwick.