Neil Young – “Daughters”

If you’re like me, you have trouble keeping track of all the lost albums, reissues, and archival material Neil Young is constantly bestowing upon his fans. Today’s offering comes from Archives Volume II: 1972-1976, the 10-disc box set he released last year as a sequel to 2009’s initial Archives drop. The second Archives included 12 previously unreleased songs, and one of them, “Daughters,” is now up on YouTube.

Previously, the only way to stream the new material was during a brief window last December when Young made the whole set streamable on his Neil Young Archives website, where subscribers can currently listen to it in some kind of super mega high definition. The NYA site can be confusing to navigate, and 10 discs is an intimidating bounty, so here’s more of a bite-size teaser, a lovely slow-swaying ballad from a moment when Young basically could not miss. Listen below.

Archives Vol. II is out now. You can buy it or sign up for membership to stream the whole thing at the NYA site.