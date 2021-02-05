The former Sonic Youth co-leader and towering underground-rock figure Thurston Moore has released a lot of music in the past year or so. Back in September, Moore and his band released the album By The Fire, and he’s also got a track on the Allen Ginsburg tribute compilation that just came out today. And today, Moore released a whole new album that he’d didn’t announce ahead of time.

You won’t get a lot of Sonic Youth vibes out of Screen Time, the new record that Moore shared on Bandcamp today. Instead, it’s a collection of 10 instrumentals, seemingly recorded entirely on guitar. Some of the tracks are ominous and clangy. Others are lovely acoustic reveries that recall guitarists like Daniel Bachman and William Tyler.

Based on the title alone, I like to imagine that this album is nothing but the idle noodles that Moore picked out while watching Netflix. That’s probably not what happened, though. You can stream Screen Time below.

<a href="https://thurstonmoore1.bandcamp.com/album/screen-time-2">screen time by Thurston Moore</a>

Screen Time is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.