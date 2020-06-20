Thurston Moore – “HASHISH”

Thurston Moore has been posting a whole bunch of outtakes and rarities on Bandcamp lately. But now the former Sonic Youth co-leader is releasing some new music in a more official capacity with the announce of his upcoming solo album By The Fire.

By The Fire features My Bloody Valentine’s Deb Googe on bass and backing vocals, Negativland’s Jon Leidecker (aka Wobbly) on electronics, James Sedwardson on guitar, and Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley alternating on drums with Jem Doulton. And today, you can preview it with its first single, a blissed-out guitar tangle called “Hashish.”

According to a press release, the song is “an ode to the narcotic of love in our shared responsibility to each other during isolation.” The video uses footage from the Thurston Moore Group’s European tour in early 2020 and clips of Moore quarantined in his own home. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hashish”

02 “Cantaloupe”

03 “Breath”

04 “Siren”

05 “Calligraphy”

06 “Locomotives”

07 “Dreamers Work”

08 “They Believe In Love (When They Look At You)”

09 “Venus”

By The Fire is out 9/25 via the Daydream Library Series. “Hashish” will be released on a cannabis-shaped green colored vinyl 7-inch later this year.