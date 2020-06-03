Thurston Moore’s Bandcamp page has been filling up with sundry outtakes and rarities lately, and now he’s posted something new. On Twitter, the former Sonic Youth co-leader describes “Strawberry Moon” as “a new piece for new peace.” He elaborates, slightly, “a celebration of the strawberry ( full ) moon vibrations – free energy for change.” Presumably this nine-minute, three-guitar instrumental is the London-based American expat’s response to the recent turmoil gripping his home country. Listen below.

<a href="http://thurstonmoore1.bandcamp.com/track/strawberry-moon" target="_blank">STRAWBERRY MOON by THURSTON MOORE</a>