Thurston Moore – “May Daze”

Former Sonic Youth guitarist Thurston Moore has been spending much of quarantine throwing unreleased music up on Bandcamp. So far, we’ve gotten two tracks from his post-Sonic Youth band Chelsea Light Moving and “Instant Transcendent Conjecture,” a 2016-vintage outtake from the Thurston Moore Group. And now we’re getting another.

“May Daze” was recorded by producer Paul Epworth at the Church in London with the Thurston Moore Group, including Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley and My Bloody Valentine bassist Deb Googe. “a soundtrack for our usa sisters + brothers to register as voters today, if you still need to – we can change the world,” Moore wrote on Bandcamp. Listen below.