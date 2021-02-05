Last Friday, Vampire Weekend bassist Chris Baio released his latest solo album as Baio, Dead Hand Control. And last night, on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Baio and a slew of collaborators put on a cool performance of the title track.

This was one of those remote performances that brings together musicians from all over the world. Baio, now rocking a resplendent quarantine beard and hairdo, was located on the Oregon coast. He was joined by collaborators in Paris, the Utah Canyonlands, New York, Los Angeles, and London. Their number included Buzzy Lee (aka Sasha Spielberg), Kelly Winrich of the Delta Spirit, drummer at large Robby Sinclair, longtime Baio associate George Hume, and two members of the Vampire Weekend touring band, Greta Morgan and Brian Robert Jones. Check it out below.

Dead Hand Control is out now on Glassnote.