Lately, odd things have been happening in the Griselda camp. Conway The Machine, a crucial part of the Buffalo crew, has been implying that he plans on leaving the label after his next album, and then he’s been denying those implications. Conway isn’t in the new Griselda movie Conflicted, and he’s not on its soundtrack album, either. Since the other two main guys in Griselda are Conway’s brother and cousin, I definitely hope things are OK there. But whatever the case, Conway has come out with a new album today, and it’s a good one.

Last year, Conway teamed up with Big Ghost LTD, the former rap comedy blogger who became a producer, for the collaborative project No One Mourns The Wicked. Today, they’ve followed it up with a 10-track effort called If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed. (That’s an album, right? 10 songs? I can’t tell anymore what’s supposed to be an album and what’s not.) The album is named after a paraphrased quote from Predator, and it’s very much in Conway’s wheelhouse — ominous and sample-heavy beats, grisly and specific threats of violence, gun-noise ad-libs. Ransom, Knowledge The Pirate, and Rome Streetz make guest appearances. I especially like the bleary head-knocker “Kill All Rats,” but the whole thing is good. These guys know what they’re doing. Stream the album below.

<a href="https://bigghostlimited.bandcamp.com/album/if-it-bleeds-it-can-be-killed">If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed by BigGhostLimited</a>

In other Conway news, he’s on NORE’s new single “Outta Line,” which also features a truly insane Method Man verse. Here’s the video:

If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed is out now at Bandcamp.