In case you missed it, the Buffalo collective Griselda has been on an insane run this year. All of its core/founding members released notable work in 2020, as did their new members Boldy James and Armani Caesar; we even made a playlist to try and sum up Griselda’s dizzying run this year. Griselda’s always been prolific, so maybe we could’ve figured they weren’t going to slow down even after this particularly fruitful stretch. But they still have surprises up their sleeve: Now, Griselda went and made a movie, too.

Griselda’s debut film is called Conflicted, and it’ll be available on January 15th. It stars Benny The Butcher as Hunter, “a Buffalo gangster who struggles to do right after being releases from prison.” It was directed by AK Reed and written by Duece King, who also acts in the film. In addition, the cast features Westside Gunn and J Holiday. Also, Michael Rapaport, actor and expert of profanity-laced political rants, is in it as well.

Before the movie itself drops, Griselda is also releasing an original motion picture soundtrack on January 8th. That features Benny and Westside again, alongside Dave East, Lloyd Bans, Armani Caesar, Boldy James, Flee Lord, ElCamino, Eto, Ransom, and others; Griselda’s in-house producer Daringer was involved on that end, as well as Camouflage Monk, Cee Gee, IceRoxx, Fuse, 808 Mafia, and the late DJ Shay.

Along with the news, Griselda have shared the first track from the Conflicted soundtrack. It’s a Benny The Butcher song called “3:30 In Houston,” which finds him mulling over getting shot outside a Texas Wal-Mart during an attempted robbery last month. You can listen to it and check out the Conflicted trailer below.

The Conflicted soundtrack is out 1/8 via Griselda. The movie follows on 1/15.