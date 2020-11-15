Benny The Butcher Shot In Leg During Attempted Robbery At Houston Walmart

News November 15, 2020 6:06 PM By James Rettig

Benny The Butcher Shot In Leg During Attempted Robbery At Houston Walmart

News November 15, 2020 6:06 PM By James Rettig

Benny The Butcher was shot in the leg on Saturday at a Walmart in Houston, per TMZ. The rapper, who is part of the Buffalo-based Griselda Records, was reportedly still in his car in the parking lot when a group pulled up next to him and his friends and attempted to rob them. After one of them fired at Benny The Butcher’s leg, they fled and are still at large.

An investigation is underway. Benny’s current condition is unknown. He released a new album, Burden Of Proof, just last month.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    Benny The Butcher Shot In Leg During Attempted Robbery At Houston Walmart

    3 hours ago

    Watch DIIV Cover Psychic TV’s “The Orchids”

    5 hours ago

    Dua Lipa Will Soon Be A Playable Character In FIFA 21

    10 hours ago

    Watch Metallica Play Acoustic “Blackened” At Helping Hands Benefit

    11 hours ago

    MAGA Rapper Lil Pump Didn’t Even Vote

    1 day ago

    more from News