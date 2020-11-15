Benny The Butcher Shot In Leg During Attempted Robbery At Houston Walmart

Benny The Butcher was shot in the leg on Saturday at a Walmart in Houston, per TMZ. The rapper, who is part of the Buffalo-based Griselda Records, was reportedly still in his car in the parking lot when a group pulled up next to him and his friends and attempted to rob them. After one of them fired at Benny The Butcher’s leg, they fled and are still at large.

An investigation is underway. Benny’s current condition is unknown. He released a new album, Burden Of Proof, just last month.