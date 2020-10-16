These days, Griselda Records, the Buffalo rap crew and label, is on an absolute roll. There’s a huge audience for intense and artful versions of ’90s street-rap, and Griselda is determined to feed that appetite. In the past couple of months, there have been new albums from Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine, as well as new recruits Boldy James and Armani Caesar. Today, the core Griselda member Benny The Butcher, cousin of both Westside Gunn and Conway, has come out with his much-anticipated new LP.

Earlier this year, Benny and his own BSF crew released the mixtape Black Soprano Family as part of DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz series. But Benny’s new LP Burden Of Proof is a different story. It’s the proper follow-up to last year’s The Plugs I Met EP, and that’s one of the strongest records to come out under the Griselda banner yet. On Burden Of Proof, Benny looked outside the Griselda family, recording the entire LP with veteran producer Hit-Boy, who has also helmed recent albums from Nas and Big Sean.

By and large, Burden Of Proof represents a slicker, more approachable grown-man version of Benny’s style, though it still has plenty of concrete and specific gun-talk threats. We’ve already posted first single “Timeless,” a collaboration with Lil Wayne and Big Sean. The album also has appearances from Rick Ross, Freddie Gibbs, Westside Gunn, Conway, and others. Stream it below.

Burden Of Proof is out now on Griselda Records/Empire.