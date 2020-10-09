Benny The Butcher – “Timeless” (Feat. Lil Wayne & Big Sean)

The Griselda rap crew are in the midst of an extremely productive goon-rap renaissance, and now Benny The Butcher, one the greatest guest-verse rappers in the game right now, has announced a new album of his own. The upcoming Burden Of Proof was produced entirely by Hit-Boy and has appearances from Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Freddie Gibbs, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Queen Najia, and Dom Kennedy.

“If you understand the meaning (Burden Of Proof), it’s one trying to prove their assertion; and that’s what I’m doing with this album,” Benny says in a press release. “This is the validation of what I have been saying all this time about Griselda, BSF, Benny The Butcher, coming to fruition. The Burden Of Proof always lies with me.”

Along with the announcement, Benny is sharing lead track “Timeless” featuring Lil Wayne and Big Sean. “It was dope working with Wayne and Big Sean. I have so much respect for their talents. I have respect for everything they are doing,” Benny says. “Wayne is one of the goats. It’s a good thing to be on a track with those guys trading bars.” Listennn below.

Burden Of Proof is out 10/16.