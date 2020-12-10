Griselda’s Dominant 2020: A Playlist

Among their critics, Griselda Records has a reputation for being one-note. If that was true, it’s the best niche possible: a note that many golden era rap fans think is missing from the genre today, and a note that Griselda has proven to be the best at. For the past five years, the label — led by Buffalo, New York rapper/exec Westside Gunn with his half-brother Conway The Machine and their cousin Benny The Butcher –– has been the go-to source for brash, gutter East Coast hip-hop with a flair for expensive art and high-end fashion. Their self-contained, flooded release system — comprising dozens of EPs, mixtapes, and albums — has earned the respect of not only street rap fans, but of acts like Raekwon, Jadakiss, and Fat Joe, the ’90s New York City legends that inspired Griselda’s sound in the first place. And they’ve got the industry in their grips: Their stylish merchandise constantly sells out, and they’ve nabbed management and record deals with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation and Eminem’s Shady Records, respectively.

Griselda kept up their hectic release schedule and their distinctive sound in 2020, but they’ve made this year special with musical and entrepreneurial expansion. Benny The Butcher teamed with producer Hit-Boy for Burden Of Proof, an album that marks the first full departure from Griselda’s signature sound — its soul-sampled grooves recall the glory days of Roc-A-Fella with Kanye West, Just Blaze, and Bink. That album, Westside Gunn’s Pray For Paris, and Conway’s From A King To A GOD teamed them with guests like Big Sean, Lil Wayne, Wale, Dej Loaf, and Tyler, The Creator –– acts completely different from their usual roster of past and present street rap stalwarts steeped in dark vibes and gruff voices.

They also expanded their roster by adding two new artists: stoic Detroit spitter Boldy James followed two of his own releases by signing with Griselda and teaming with young comedian/producer Jay Versace on The Versace Tape, and the label’s first lady Armani Caesar navigates trap beats and lurky productions with equal dexterity on her album THE LIZ. The glow-up is clear enough to show that they can’t be restricted, but don’t think they’ve abandoned what made them great. The label’s eight releases — this list excludes Benny The Butcher’s Black Soprano Family project since it dropped on his label and not on Griselda — are still full of the grimy rap that their fans fell in love with. Look below for a playlist of some of our favorite Griselda songs of the year.