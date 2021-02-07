Watch Bruce Springsteen’s Jeep Super Bowl Spot About Unifying America, His First-Ever Commercial Appearance

Bruce Springsteen has never been in a commercial throughout his decades-long career, but that will all change tonight at the Super Bowl. He’s the star of a new two-minute-long advertisement for Jeep called “The Middle,” which features a Springsteen voiceover about a chapel at the geographic center of the US in Kansas and an appearance from the Boss himself.

“We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground,” Springsteen says in the ad. “Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there’s hope up on the road ahead.” It ends with the tagline: “To The ReUnited States Of America.”

Variety laid out the long process it took for Springsteen and his team to agree to appear in an advertisement, with marketing executives suggesting potential concepts to his manager for well over a decade. Springsteen finally agreed to participate in the ad last month and it was filmed on-location at the Kansas church.

Watch the ad below.