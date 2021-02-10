Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested For DWI Last November; Jeep Pulls His Commercial

And you thought the Jeep ad would be the most upsetting Bruce Springsteen news this week.

It appears that Springsteen was arrested for driving while intoxicated three months ago in his native New Jersey. TMZ reports that law enforcement apprehended the Boss on Nov. 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, NJ. He was cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. Springsteen, 71, was reportedly cooperative during the arrest. He’ll have to appear in court sometime in the next few weeks. This is his first known arrest for DWI. He has yet to comment on the situation.

Springsteen made quite a few public appearances in the weeks and months surrounding his arrest. He released his Letter To You album last October, played Saturday Night Live in December, and performed at a virtual concert celebrating Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.

UPDATE: In light of the DWI news, Jeep has pulled Springsteen’s ad from its YouTube channel, though you can still find a bootleg upload of the ad if you so desire. A spokesperson for Jeep has shared the following statement: