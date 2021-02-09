Katy Kirby – “Portals”

Over the past couple months, Katy Kirby has been gearing up for the release of her debut album, Cool Dry Place. We’ve heard several songs from it, starting with “Tap Twice” last year, and continuing more recently with “Traffic!” followed by the album’s title track and “Juniper.” Now, with the album finally on its way next week, Kirby’s back with one more.

Kirby’s latest is called “Portals.” Here’s what she had to say about it:

I’ve always been uneasy with the idea of alternate universes, or realities. Even choose-your-own-adventure books used to stress me out. I wondered if it might be equally interesting and more helpful to consider “alternate universes” something as simple as other people. Around the time I wrote this song, I had been considering what I’d retain from a relationship if or when it ended — what I might be left with in the long run, after it didn’t hurt anymore. I realized that it’d be an alternate version of myself. Hell, how many parts of whatever I call a self aren’t even accessible without a particular interaction? “Portals” is me thinking about the alternate, purely interior worlds that slide open with each person/universe we intersect with, and if what we think of as “closeness” to that person has anything to do with what gets opened.

Cool Dry Place is out 2/19 on Keeled Scales.