Major Murphy – “In The Meantime”

New Music February 8, 2021 1:45 PM By James Rettig

Major Murphy are a couple months out from releasing their sophomore album, Access. They shared the sweeping lead single and title track from it a few weeks ago and today they’re back with another single, “In The Meantime.”

This one’s another driving and crisp one from the Grand Rapids band, as Jacob Ballard and Jacki Warren’s voices swirl around each other as the song keeps building toward a ricocheting conclusion. Their voices come together to deliver the song’s determined final message: “So in the meantime we’ll hold on/ We’re going the distance/ We’ll stand strong.”

Check it out below.

Access is out 4/2 via Winspear. Pre-order it here.

