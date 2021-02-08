This past weekend, HBO Max started streaming Earwig And The Witch, the latest film from the beloved Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli. Goro Miyazaki, son of the legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki, directed the movie, and it’s the first-ever all-CGI film in Studio Ghibli history. As previously reported, the great Kacey Musgraves has a voice role in the English dub of the movie. She sings a dope-ass song on the soundtrack, too.

I watched Earwig And The Witch with my kids over the weekend, and I liked it a bunch, even though it’s nowhere near top-tier Ghibli. I thought Musgraves was pretty good, too. Musgraves isn’t in Earwig And The Witch much, even though she’s second-billed in the cast. She does an English accent, which is weird, but she pulls it off. But I’m thinking Musgraves is mostly in the movie because someone thought it would be cool if she sang “Don’t Disturb Me,” the movie’s big song. That person was right. It is cool.

Without spoiling anything, “Don’t Disturb Me” plays a bunch of times during the movie, and it’s pretty key to the story. It also rules. “Don’t Disturb Me” is a big, stinky piece of ’60s-style psych-rock with a monster riff and some funky organ work. Satoshi Takebe, the composer responsible for the Earwig And The Witch score, wrote the music for “Don’t Disturb Me,” and Goro Miyazaki wrote the lyrics. Oddly, Musgraves’ version of the song doesn’t seem to be online anywhere. I guess you’ll have to watch the movie to hear it. Below, you can hear the Japanese-language original, with vocals from the Indonesian singer Sherina Munaf.

The Earwig And The Witch soundtrack is out now, and the movie is streaming on HBO Max. Drop the English-language version, Kacey Musgraves!