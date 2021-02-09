Dry Cleaning – “Strong Feelings”

New Music February 9, 2021 1:38 PM By Ryan Leas

Ever since their initial EPs prompted us to name Dry Cleaning a Band To Watch, we were looking forward to how they might expand their sound across a debut album. With the infectious single “Scratchcard Lanyard,” which ranked amongst our favorite songs that week, we got a glimpse of those possibilities. Now we’re getting some more details: Dry Cleaning’s debut album New Long Leg is out this April.

The band has been working on the album for a bit, though, like many artists, recent events impacted the end results. “I found the lockdown played into some of the themes I was interested in anyway, living in a small world, a feeling of alienation, paranoia and worry, but also a joyful reveling in household things,” frontwoman Florence Shaw says. “It’s not just sheer pent-up energy all the time in the way that the first two EPs were. I feel more confident with leaving gaps.”

Along with the announcement, the band has shared a new single called “Strong Feelings.” Shaw says the song is “about secretly being in love with someone who doesn’t know it, and Brexit’s disruptive role in romantic relationships.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Scratchcard Lanyard”
02 “Unsmart Lady”
03 “Strong Feelings”
04 “Leafy”
05 “Her Hippo”
06 “New Long Leg”
07 “John Wick”
08 “More Big Birds”
09 “A.L.C”
10 “Every Day Carry”

New Long Leg is out 4/2 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.

