Lil Uzi Vert’s Jeweler Explains How That Diamond Was Secured To His Forehead

In case you somehow missed it, last week news broke that Lil Uzi Vert got a $24 million diamond implanted in his forehead, because why not. Uzi spent years paying off the diamond, and finally he reached his goal and had it surgically incorporated into his body. Comparisons to the Marvel character Vision were quick to follow.

Perhaps you spent some time thinking about Uzi’s new third eye. Perhaps you really stayed awake at night wondering how in the hell such a thing is possible. Well, good news for you: Rolling Stone put together a little interview with Uzi’s jeweler explaining exactly how this all came about. The magazine interviewed Simon Babaev, of Elianntte & Co., who specialize in custom celebrity jewelry. Among Babaev’s revelations: The company didn’t think Uzi was serious at first, his implant is just as safe as any other piercing, and they crafted a “specific mounting” made with precious metals that differentiates the process from a standard piercing, which would be done with stainless steel or surgical-grade steel. A parting thought from Babaev is that Uzi’s diamond makes him a “trendsetter.”

Perhaps Uzi will become a trendsetter yet again. The same week he debuted his new pink headpiece, noted sane person Grimes suggested they both get brain chips embedded. This dovetailed with Elon Musk talking up his new endeavor Neuralink, which allows monkeys to play video games with each other and/or is like a Fitbit “in your skull with tiny wires that go into your brain.”

Let’s get brain chips — 𝑪𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒅𝒆 𝑳𝒖𝒏𝒆࿎ (@Grimezsz) February 7, 2021

Okay !!! I will call u for more detail https://t.co/0kvcsnra4f — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 7, 2021

The knowledge of the Gods. Haha.