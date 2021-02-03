Lil Uzi Vert Got A Diamond Implanted In His Forehead

We have discovered a new frontier, beyond face tattoos. Lil Uzi Vert now has a giant pink diamond embedded in his forehead. According to Page Six, Uzi spent a whole lot of money to have a natural pink diamond surgically implanted in his face. That diamond is just stuck in there now. It’s a part of his body. He’s like the Vision.

According to Page Six, the whole process cost Uzi $24 million, which is enough to make a straight-to-Netflix movie. The diamond comes from designer Elliot Eliantte, and it’s between ten and eleven karats. Uzi and Eliantte have both posted videos of Uzi with the diamond. It looks nuts.

On Twitter, Uzi says that he’s been paying for the diamond since 2017, that it’s his favorite material possession, and that it’s insured.

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

Yes that’s why It took 5 years 🧠 https://t.co/ptCvQVwiJt — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021