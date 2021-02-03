Lil Uzi Vert Got A Diamond Implanted In His Forehead

News February 3, 2021 12:32 PM By Tom Breihan

Lil Uzi Vert Got A Diamond Implanted In His Forehead

News February 3, 2021 12:32 PM By Tom Breihan

We have discovered a new frontier, beyond face tattoos. Lil Uzi Vert now has a giant pink diamond embedded in his forehead. According to Page Six, Uzi spent a whole lot of money to have a natural pink diamond surgically implanted in his face. That diamond is just stuck in there now. It’s a part of his body. He’s like the Vision.

According to Page Six, the whole process cost Uzi $24 million, which is enough to make a straight-to-Netflix movie. The diamond comes from designer Elliot Eliantte, and it’s between ten and eleven karats. Uzi and Eliantte have both posted videos of Uzi with the diamond. It looks nuts.

On Twitter, Uzi says that he’s been paying for the diamond since 2017, that it’s his favorite material possession, and that it’s insured.

Tom Breihan Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Open Your Heart”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer”

    4 hours ago

    SOPHIE Dead At 34

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Black Country, New Road For The First Time

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest