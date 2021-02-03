Lil Uzi Vert Got A Diamond Implanted In His Forehead
We have discovered a new frontier, beyond face tattoos. Lil Uzi Vert now has a giant pink diamond embedded in his forehead. According to Page Six, Uzi spent a whole lot of money to have a natural pink diamond surgically implanted in his face. That diamond is just stuck in there now. It’s a part of his body. He’s like the Vision.
According to Page Six, the whole process cost Uzi $24 million, which is enough to make a straight-to-Netflix movie. The diamond comes from designer Elliot Eliantte, and it’s between ten and eleven karats. Uzi and Eliantte have both posted videos of Uzi with the diamond. It looks nuts.
On Twitter, Uzi says that he’s been paying for the diamond since 2017, that it’s his favorite material possession, and that it’s insured.