“Little Bitch” David Crosby Explains Why Phoebe Bridgers Smashing A Guitar Was “Pathetic”
On this past weekend’s Saturday Night Live, Phoebe Bridgers ended her performance of Punisher‘s epic closing track “I Know The End” by smashing her Danelectro guitar. Really, it was more like she tried to smash the guitar, which refused to break no matter how many times Bridgers bashed it against her monitor. Surprisingly, this gesture was deeply divisive on Twitter, where one particular Brooklyn dad purporting to represent #TheResistance incited lots of criticism for both Bridgers and himself by writing, “Why did this woman, Phoebe Bridgers, destroy her guitar on SNL? I mean, I didn’t care much for the song either, but that seemed extra.”
As the guitar-smashing incident snowballed into an entire day of discourse, Bridgers revealed to Jason Isbell, “I told danelectro I was going to do it and they wished me luck and told me they’re hard to break.” When Kathleen Edwards expressed concern for destroying such a nice monitor, Bridgers replied, “they made me a fake one to break lol.” Both the action and this backstory led legendary folk-rocker and Twitter crank David Crosby to declare Bridgers’ actions “pathetic” Sunday when one of his followers inquired.
Crosby, who has never been shy about voicing his opinions, elaborated on his take Monday. “Guitars are for playing ..making music …..not stupidly bashing them on a fake monitor for childish stage drama …..I really do NOT give a flying F if others have done it before,” Crosby wrote. It’s still STUPID.” Along this same line of thinking, he wrote that guitars “are not toys …or props …we who’ve played them for our whole lives try to treat the with respect,” and that he didn’t even like it when guitar-smashing pioneers the Who engaged in the same “stupid dramatics.” He then pivoted to critiquing the planned-out nature of the stunt: “Wasn’t even that good an axe …..it’s the Staged part that leaves me cold.” He also shared some thoughts on Bridgers’ performance itself: “I am told that wasn’t a very good night for her and she’s really quite good …I could not see it or hear it then …the skeleton costumes were kind of distracting as well ….the guitar thing was old , wrong , copy cat, looks angry , destructive , wasteful , pointless.”
Bridgers’ response to Crosby was succinct: “little bitch.” Observe the tweets below, and check out our interviews with Crosby and Bridgers while you’re at it.
For what it’s worth, Isbell, a friend of both Bridgers and Crosby, thinks the smashing was fine and that all showbiz is gimmicky.
UPDATE:
