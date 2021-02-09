“Little Bitch” David Crosby Explains Why Phoebe Bridgers Smashing A Guitar Was “Pathetic”

Crosby, who has never been shy about voicing his opinions, elaborated on his take Monday. “Guitars are for playing ..making music …..not stupidly bashing them on a fake monitor for childish stage drama …..I really do NOT give a flying F if others have done it before,” Crosby wrote. It’s still STUPID.” Along this same line of thinking, he wrote that guitars “are not toys …or props …we who’ve played them for our whole lives try to treat the with respect,” and that he didn’t even like it when guitar-smashing pioneers the Who engaged in the same “stupid dramatics.” He then pivoted to critiquing the planned-out nature of the stunt: “Wasn’t even that good an axe …..it’s the Staged part that leaves me cold.” He also shared some thoughts on Bridgers’ performance itself: “I am told that wasn’t a very good night for her and she’s really quite good …I could not see it or hear it then …the skeleton costumes were kind of distracting as well ….the guitar thing was old , wrong , copy cat, looks angry , destructive , wasteful , pointless.”

Bridgers’ response to Crosby was succinct: “little bitch.” Observe the tweets below, and check out our interviews with Crosby and Bridgers while you’re at it.

little bitch. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 9, 2021

For what it’s worth, Isbell, a friend of both Bridgers and Crosby, thinks the smashing was fine and that all showbiz is gimmicky.

