Citizen – “Blue Sunday”

Next month, the restless post-hardcore wanderers Citizen will follow up their 2017 album As You Please with a new one called Life In Your Glass World. The trio recorded the new LP in the studio that frontman Mat Kerekes built in his Toledo garage. We’ve already posted first single “I Want To Kill You,” and now the band has dropped another one called “Blue Sunday.”

“Blue Sunday” is closer to psychedelic indie-pop than to hardcore or ’90s-style alt-rock, and it actually reminds me a bit of MGMT. It’s a contemplative amble with a couple of big hooks and a yelpy, declarative vocal performance from Kerekes. In director Mason Mercer’s video, the members of Citizen join a sort of flower-child love-in at a recording studio. Check it out below.

In a press release, Kerekes says this about “Blue Sunday”:

The song came about once I wrote the bass and drums to the verse for “Blue Sunday.” I sent it to the rest of the band, and then we all got together to do the rest. Everything flowed naturally, and it is one of my favorite songs on the record. It’s essentially about me never wanting to leave my house, and although that makes me happy, it is bad for me in different ways.

Life In Your Glass World is out 3/26 on Run For Cover.