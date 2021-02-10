Cherry Glazerr – “Big Bang”

Cherry Glazerr’s last song, “Rabbit Hole,” found the Los Angeles garage-pop band taking their sound in a synthy new direction inspired by electronic artists like DJ Koze, Caribou, Yaeji, and Kaytranada. Cherry Glazerr haven’t announced a new album yet, but their reinvention continues today with the release of another new single, “Big Bang,” recorded with producer Jen Decilveo.

“Some songs take on a lot of forms until they finally end up the way they do and this was one definitely one of those,” explains Cherry Glazerr’s Clementine Creevy. “It lived a few different lives for sure, I just kept changing up the rhythms until I was like, ‘oh yeah that’s it right there!’ I wanted to give it a sort of early ‘aughts pop production feel, with the interplay between the acoustic guitar figure and the bass synth and the 808 hits during the choruses.”

“The lyrics came from feeling like I was growing apart from someone who was close to me in my life, and the song is essentially about heartache, but it’s euphoric at the same time,” Creevey continues. “That’s what I like about it — the intensity of those very personal feelings paired with a sort of huge, exposed energy. I feel like I was able to let a lot out with this song. It feels really special to me.” Listen below.