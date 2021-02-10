Ryley Walker – “Rang Dizzy”

Course In Fable is dropping in April on Walker’s own Husky Pants label. It features a slew of his longtime collaborators, including Bill MacKay, Ryan Jewell, and Andrew Scott Young, and it was produced by Tortoise’s John McEntire, with string arrangements by Douglas Jenkins of Portland Cello Project. The lead single, out today, is a luxuriant post-rock/chamber-pop shapeshifter called “Rang Dizzy,” which transforms from some lovely Jim O’Rourke Insignificance worship into something more like Beck’s Sea Change with a sense of humor. Lyrically it finds Walker, now 31 and sober, seemingly reflecting on his younger, druggier days: “I am wise/ I am so fried/ Rang dizzy inside/ Fuck me I’m alive.”

This is a good one, folks. Listen below.

<a href="https://ryleywalker.bandcamp.com/album/course-in-fable">Course In Fable by Ryley Walker</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Striking Down Your Big Premiere”

02 “Rang Dizzy”

03 “A Lenticular Slap”

04 “Axis Bent”

05 “Clad With Bunk”

06 “Pond Scum Ocean”

07 “Shiva With Dustpan”

Course In Fable is out 4/2 on Husky Pants. Pre-order it here.