Pavement’s first four albums — 1992’s Slanted And Enchanted, 1994’s Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain, 1995’s Wowee Zowee, and 1997’s Brighten The Corners — have all been given expanded reissues over the years, each with its own quirky subtitle. There has been talk about an expanded Terror Twilight subtitled Farewell Horizontal Edition for years — some sources date the title as early as 2008 — but the reissue hasn’t ever come together. Some speculate that the band didn’t have much bonus material to work with after using most of the Terror Twilight-era B-sides on the Nicene Creedence Edition of Brighten The Corners. The exact machinations are unclear, but a new Instagram post from the band suggests the wheels are finally in motion again.

The post includes an image of a text document headlined “The Terror Twilight… or Pavement’s ‘All Shook Down.'” In not fully visible sentences, it appears to give some backstory on the making of the album. “Finally sorting out liner notes… stay tuned folks,” reads the caption. “It’s mastered at least!” Relatedly, Pavement are supposed to be reuniting for the first time in 11 years at Primavera Sound in Barcelona this June, but given the speed of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, it seems unlikely the pandemic will be over by then? If the festival were to happen, it would certainly be a good time to release a Terror Twilight reissue. But after more than a decade of teasing, any time would be fine for that.